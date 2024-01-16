Final Run of Sum 41

Sum 41 have announced their farewell to North America.

The band has announced the Tour of the Setting Sum tour, showcasing their final shows in North America.

With special guests The Interrupters, the tour will kick off on April 19 in Omaha, Nebraska.

After some international stops, the North American shows will continue, with the band wrapping things up on January 30, 2025 in Toronto.

Get all the tour dates and info on tickets now at Sum41.com!

Sum 41’s double album “Heaven :x: Hell” will be released on March 29.

Sign up for your chance to win tickets below!