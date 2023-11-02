FFDP + Convenant House

Five Finger Death Punch will be donating a portion of their ticket sales to their upcoming tour to Covenant House.

The organization helps house, feed, educate, provide job assistance, mental health services and healthcare to homeless youth across the Americas.November is Youth Homelessness Awareness Month.FFDP singer Ivan Moody said in a statement, “Many of our songs and music videos speak directly to the issues being addressed by Covenant House. Our commitment to donating to support their programs and using our platform to raise awareness perfectly aligns with the band’s and our fans’ values.