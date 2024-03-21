Fentanyl, Marijuana, Other Drugs and Cash Seized During Search

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 21)–Large amounts of drugs and money were found inside a north Lincoln home on Tuesday.

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force used a search warrant at a home west of 27th and Fletcher Tuesday night, that was part of a fentanyl overdose investigation. Court records say 23-year-old Blaine Hofmeister was in the home and arrested. A search of the home led to the discovery of 284 suspected fentanyl pills, more than 3-and-a-half pounds of pot and THC vape products, one-and-a-half pounds of mushrooms, plus a scale and more than $10,000 cash.

Hofmeister was charged with four felonies, including the distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug and a controlled substance. Court documents say there was an 8-year-old child living in the home, too.