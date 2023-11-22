Family Guy Moving!

After two decades, Fox has decided to move Family Guy away from Sunday.

If you recall, the show was canceled by Fox after a few seasons, but after it saw success on Cartoon Network, the show was brought back to Sunday nights and has been a staple since then.

The network has announced that during Fox’s midseason schedule, Family Guy will move to Wednesday nights starting on March 6th at 9:30 p.m.

This will pair the long-running animated series with The Masked Singer and Animal Control.