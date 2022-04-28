Fake Cop Real Cop

A man impersonating a police officer while pulling over a REAL cop will be going to prison.
Last month, Clemente Martinez used police lights to pull over an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant. When the sergeant pulled over, Clemente drove away.
After following him home and calling the police, it was found that Martinez had a 0.10 blood alcohol level.
It was reported that Martinez had pulled the sergeant over to warn him about intoxicated driving.
Needless to say, Martinez will now be serving a two-year prison sentence for drunk driving and impersonating an officer.