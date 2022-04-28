      Weather Alert

Fake Cop Real Cop

Apr 28, 2022 @ 10:51am

A man impersonating a police officer while pulling over a REAL cop will be going to prison.

Last month, Clemente Martinez used police lights to pull over an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant. When the sergeant pulled over, Clemente drove away.

After following him home and calling the police, it was found that Martinez had a 0.10 blood alcohol level.

It was reported that Martinez had pulled the sergeant over to warn him about intoxicated driving.

Needless to say, Martinez will now be serving a two-year prison sentence for drunk driving and impersonating an officer.

