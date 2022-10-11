EVH + Chris Cornell?

Chris Cornell’s former guitarist claims there’s a lost recording out there featuring the legendary singer and an equally legendary guitarist.

Guitarist and YouTube personality Pete Thorn says he and Cornell discussed having Eddie Van Halen play on Cornell’s 2009 solo album Scream.

Thorn says he personally delivered Cornell’s demos to Eddie’s 5150 studio, but the recording was never finished.

However, Thorn is convinced that somewhere in the Van Halen vault is a 24-track reel with Eddie playing on Cornell’s track – one he hopes will eventually see the light of day.