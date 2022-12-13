Endangered Missing Advisory For 82 Year Old Omaha Man

(KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, 82 year old, Dr. Mark Rousseau, a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with white hair, white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue Jeans, L.L Bean Dark brown jacket.

Dr. Rousseau is missing from the 5000 block of Izard Street in Omaha, Nebraska, and last seen at 5:30 pm on December 12th.

Dr. Rousseau was traveling to the 44th and Dodge area Monday evening, driving a silver 2014 Honda CR-V (NE plate ROU). Dr. Rousseau has dementia.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 911 immediately.

