Dave Mustaine shares importance of family after speaking with estranged sister

Dave Mustaine has shared his thoughts on the importance of family after speaking with his estranged sister Suzanne for the first time in around 20 years.

In a social media post, the Megadeth frontman reveals that he’d just received a “shocking” FaceTime call from Suzanne.

“Sadly, she is going to be leaving this earth in the next few days, as she is in the grasp of Parkinson’s and dementia, and is starting to have her organ[s] shut down,” Mustaine writes. “That was hard enough, but the fact that we haven’t spoken in probably 20 years is even worse. Imagine my delight to get a Facetime video from her today. Even though she can’t speak anymore, I knew it was her.”

Mustaine notes that it was fitting Suzanne contacted him on National Siblings Day, which took place Wednesday, April 10.

“Sharing some words about family,” Mustaine captions the post. “In honor of #NationalSiblingsDay. Life’s too short not to reach out to loved ones.”

