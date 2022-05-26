“End of School” Traffic Enforcement Project Results Released
Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department just completed its annual ‘End of School’ traffic enforcement project. The project was conducted May 2 through May 25 with specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around the various school zones throughout the city. The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, resulted in the following violations:
Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 291
Official Speeding Citations 107
Speeding Warnings 13
Traffic Signal Warning 1
Seatbelt Citations 26
Seatbelt Warnings 8
Child Restraint Citations 1
No Insurance Citations 16
No Insurance Warnings 11
No Valid Registration Citations 45
No Valid Registration Warnings 9
Other Traffic Violations 20
Other Traffic Violation Warnings 28
Suspended Drivers 1
Narcotics Citations 4
Open Alcohol Container in vehicle 1