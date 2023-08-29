ELVIS’ Bang Bang
August 29, 2023 11:27AM CDT
After a bit of a bidding war, someone is now the proud owner of Elvis Presley memorabilia.
Presley’s Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver is said to have sold at auction for almost $200 thousand!
The gun was originally thought to go for just $60 thousand, but it appears that the King’s gun collection is in high demand.
Presley received the gun as a gift just nine months before he died.
The revolver celebrates the Bicentennial of 1776-1976 with features of stars, Betsy Ross’ American flag, and a bald eagle on the design.