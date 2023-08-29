ELVIS’ Bang Bang

After a bit of a bidding war, someone is now the proud owner of Elvis Presley memorabilia.

Presley’s Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver is said to have sold at auction for almost $200 thousand!

The gun was originally thought to go for just $60 thousand, but it appears that the King’s gun collection is in high demand.

Presley received the gun as a gift just nine months before he died.

The revolver celebrates the Bicentennial of 1776-1976 with features of stars, Betsy Ross’ American flag, and a bald eagle on the design.