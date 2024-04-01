DUI Crash Early Monday Morning in Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–A crash early Monday morning in northeast Lincoln remains under investigation, after a truck hit a parked vehicle, rolled onto its side and came to a rest near a utility pole.

Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News this happened at 63rd and Garland, just before 2am Monday. He said as officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the 22-year-old man driving the truck showed indications of impairment from alcohol. He was taken in for testing, where his blood-alcohol-content was two-and-a-half times above the legal limit.

The driver was cited for first offense DUI. Damage appears to be minor to the parked vehicle and there was no damage to the utility pole.