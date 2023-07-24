Dozens More Come Forward With Information About Suspect Posing as a Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Lincoln Police also say they are continuing to be contacted by dozens of more people with tips and other information on 26-year-old Zachary Scheich, the man who posed as a high school student last year and allegedly committed sexual related crimes off school property.

Investigator Scott Parker says it appears there are more possible victims since the story broke Thursday afternoon but he couldn’t further elaborate due to the ongoing investigation. He says if you have information that could help in the investigation, contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Scheich is suspected of sexual assault through an electronic device and sex trafficking of a minor.

According to court documents, Scheich had been communicating with 13 to 14-year-old girls through text messages for several months away from Lincoln Public Schools property. One document indicated Scheich had asked the 13-year-old to meet up for sex and send him explicit photos in exchange for money. Investigators found one record of payment.

A written affidavit from one LPD investigator said Scheich created false documents and a back story to pass himself off as a 17-year-old student by the name of Zak Hess.