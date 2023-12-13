DORITOS ALCOHOL
December 13, 2023 10:46AM CST
PepsiCo and custom spirits maker Empirical are teaming up for a new booze that tastes like Doritos.
The two companies are releasing an 84-proof clear liquor that actually smells and tastes like the real thing.
The limited edition bottle of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will arrive on shelves in select markets next month for $65.
The Empirical team says “The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.