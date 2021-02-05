DHHS: “Second Dose Crucial” To Covid-19 Immunity
Lincoln, NE (February 5, 2021) Nebraska public health officials are urging residents who received their first coronavirus vaccination shot to return for their second dose to get full immunity, saying that roughly 6,000 people have not done so within the recommended time window.
Angie Ling of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says state officials have seen a “slight lag” in people but are working to contact them and schedule appointments. But Ling says the overall number of vaccine doses administered has surged as Nebraska officials received more supplies, and she expects the number will continue increasing.
The state reported that 14,238 doses were administered on Thursday, setting a new single-day record.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held its biggest vaccination clinic to date on Friday. 5,000 people were signed up for to receive the Covid 19 vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was the first clinic of phase 1-B, which will vaccinate those over 65 years of age, and essential workers. Friday’s clinic targeted people over 80.
Deadly COVID Variant Reported In Kansas