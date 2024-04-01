Crypto-Currency Scam Victimizes Lincoln Area Woman

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–Another scam victim, this time a 54-year-old Lincoln area woman.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Monday said deputies were sent out to the victim’s home last Friday about a fraud, where she received a pop-up on her work computer that she later opened and took her to what was thought to be a credit union’ fraud department. Houchin says the woman was told to take $25,000 out of her bank account and transfer it into crypto-currency.

The woman stayed on the phone during the transaction and said she got a call from someone claiming to be Sheriff Terry Wagner that gave her a case number on the attempted theft from her bank account. Houchin says it’s unclear if the scammer may have spoofed the Sheriff’s Office phone number or used a different number.

The woman talked to her bank and Bitcoin and was not able to recover the money.