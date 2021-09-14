Crash During Morning Rush Hour Sends Three To The Hospital
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–At least three people were taken to the hospital, following a crash during rush hour Tuesday morning at Highway 77 and West Pioneers Boulevard.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says four vehicles were involved, with one of them turning onto eastbound Pioneers and was hit by a northbound car on Highway 77. One of the people taken to the hospital has, what are described as, substantial injuries but nothing life-threatening.
One person had to be extricated from a van that ended up on its side, according to Sheriff Wagner. What led to the crash remains under investigation. Highway 77 northbound reopened just before 9am.