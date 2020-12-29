Covid Risk Dial Remains In Red Zone
Lincoln, NE (12-29-2020) Lincoln’s Covid Risk Dial will remain in the Red Zone through the New Year’s observance and into 2021. The announcement came as the City-County Health Department announced that two more people died in Lincoln from the virus today, and that 173 new cases were confirmed.
To date, 22,236 cases have been confirmed in Lincoln as a result of testing. The death toll to date is 150.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird urged LIncolnites to “stay strong” and practice all the well -known measures to avoid coming into contact with the virus and spreading it. She added there are several key concerns right now: They include an uptick in hospitalizations, a downturn in testing numbers, and the coming New Year’s Holiday.