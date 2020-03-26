Coughing on food INTENTIONALLY.
It’s already hard enough for U.S. businesses to stay afloat during the Coronavirus outbreak, now many of them have to worry about, well, stupidity. A Pennsylvania grocery store just had to toss $35,000 worth of produce, meat, bakery and other items after a woman intentionally coughed all over the food.
Employees at the Hanover Township grocery store didn’t find the woman’s prank funny, escorting her out of the store and calling the cops. The DA told the grocery store’s owner that they’re filing several charges against the woman and will test her for Coronavirus.
THERE’S A PUNISHMENT FOR THIS AND I CAN’T TYPE IT HERE.