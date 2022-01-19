Cold Weather Closes NOMI HEALTH Testing Sites in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2022) Nomi Health has made the decision to close its testing sites in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island due to the extreme cold weather forecast for today (Wednesday, January 19) and tomorrow (Thursday, January 20).
Testing sites in Scottsbluff and Council Bluffs are indoor testing sites and will remain open.
Nomi Health will be notifying the people via email who had appointments in Lincoln and Omaha that they will be accepting walk ups at the Council Bluffs site today and Thursday if they want to get tested at that location.
Alternative testing sites include:
- Bryan Health: All rapid COVID-19 testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 5901 N. 27th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanhealth.org/covid-testing. PCR testing continues to be available at Bryan’s two other urgent care locations – Lifepointe, 7501 S. 27th St. and Southeast, 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanurgentcare.org.
- CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
- LLCHD/TotalWellness: Drive-thru testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1918 “O” St. Appointments are required. Visit totalwellnesshealth.com/lincoln to schedule an appointment.
- Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.
