Chesterman Co. Coca-Cola Contributes LPS Fielding Dreams Campaign To Improve Lincoln Athletic Fields

(KFOR Lincoln December 9, 2023) Chesterman Co. Coca-Cola has partnered with the Lincoln Public Schools and The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools to upgrade athletic fields and facilities for all Lincoln students through the Fielding Dreams Campaign. FLPS Director of Marketing and Events Kayla Jacox told KFOR News in media release as part of the agreement, Chesterman Co. Coca-Cola will donate $200,000 per year over the next five years to the campaign, which will raise funds to upgrade the fields to championship level. The project will serve all schools and programs in the city.

LPS has already installed many of the grass fields and infrastructure for the facilities, and the campaign aims to raise funds to add turf, lights, scoreboards, and grandstands for band, tennis, football, soccer, softball, baseball, and many other community events.

The Foundation aims to achieve three fundamental goals: add fields to accommodate for growth in Lincoln youth activities in and out of school, provide high-quality competition fields so more students can compete at all levels, and introduce economic development opportunities that make Lincoln a destination for youth sports.

The Lincoln Board of Education will hold the first reading on the gift agreement at the next board meeting on December 12th.