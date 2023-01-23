Carry On AEW!

Kansas vocalist Ronnie Platt says “The Elite” wrestling team can “Carry On” using their music.

The team uses the song, “Carry On Wayward Son” for its entrance into the ring, and Platt is cool with it.

He explained, “I saw that video where they’re walking out in the stadium, and all the people are going nuts. Oh my god, that was so cool. That’s just good for the band. That’s good promo and really introducing Kansas, even though the kids might not know who the band is or haven’t heard the song before, it really is initiating young people to that music. So that’s all good. We call that job security.