Capri Sun Recalling Thousands of Cases of Flavored Drink

(KFOR NEWS August 17, 2022) Around 5,760 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled.

The recall comes due to concerns of possible contamination of the Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavor.

According to Kraft Heinz, the drink may be contaminated with a cleaning solution that is used to clean food processing equipment.

Here’s how to identify packs that may be contaminated: look for a Best When Used By Date of June 25, 2023 on each pouch.

READ MORE: July Traffic Death Toll Released