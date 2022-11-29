Burglary at Northeast Lincoln Construction Site Remains Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Lincoln Police say miscellaneous items are gone from a construction site northwest of 84th and Holdrege, taken sometime during the holiday weekend.

The loss has been estimated to be around $36,000, according to Captain Todd Kocian.

“Hand tools, electrical tools. Stuff of that nature,” he told reporters on Tuesday morning. “I think the most is the just the spools of (copper) wire.”

Kocian says several job boxes had been broken into on the job site in the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive, causing about $245 in damage. So far, no arrests have been made and if you have information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 4o2-475-3600.