Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary where $33,000 worth of watches were stolen over the weekend.

It happened at Swiss Clock near 48th and Prescott around 3am Sunday, where the owner reported that an alarm went off, he then showed up to the shop where he found the glass doors shattered and watches all gone.

Police say they’re working to get video surveillance from other businesses in the neighborhood.

