Bumblefoot gets death threats over GnR solo

Ron, Bumblefoot, Thal is an incredible guitarist. During his time with Guns n Roses, he played all over the world. Ever solo was perfect except for that one that wasn’t. During a show in Brazil, Bumblefoot didn’t quite play Welcome to the Jungle correctly. It happens. Most of the time you probably wouldn’t even notice if you were at the show but this time, fans noticed. They noticed enough to send death threats to him over his playing error. Why did Bumblefoot take so much heat for the solo?

Full story from Blabbermouth.net