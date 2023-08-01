104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Broadcast Times Announced For Nebraska Volleyball Season

August 1, 2023 11:32AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Alpha Media, USA-Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 1)–The Nebraska volleyball team will have 20 of its 29 regular-season matches set for TV broadcasts this season.

The Huskers will play on Big Ten Network 14 times, on Nebraska Public Media five times and on ESPNU once. All matches televised on Big Ten Network can be streamed on FoxSports.com. The five matches televised on Nebraska Public Media can be streamed on B1G+.

The four non-televised home matches will be streamed on B1G+ with a subscription. Those matches include: Lipscomb (Aug. 26), SMU (Aug. 27), Maryland (Oct. 27) and Rutgers (Oct. 28). From now until Aug. 3, fans can purchase a B1G Volleyball sport-specific pass for $10 off – a price of $44.99 – by utilizing the code VBMEDIADAYS23 via web purchase only. The volleyball sport pass includes live events exclusively streamed on B1G+, as well as an archive of classic matches and original content. A Nebraska-only pass costs $9.95 per month or $79.95 per year.

2023 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Start times subject to change

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV / Stream
Friday, Aug. 25 Utah State 6 p.m. NPM / B1G+
Saturday, Aug. 26 Lipscomb 5 p.m. B1G+
Sunday, Aug. 27 SMU 2 p.m. B1G+
Wednesday, Aug. 30 Omaha 7 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Sunday, Sept. 3 at Kansas State 4 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Wednesday, Sept. 6 Creighton 7 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Saturday, Sept. 9 Long Beach State 7 p.m. NPM / B1G+
Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU / WatchESPN
Sunday, Sept. 17 Kentucky 6:30 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Friday, Sept. 22 Ohio State 8 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Sunday, Sept. 24 Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Friday, Sept. 29 at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Saturday, Sept. 30 at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Friday, Oct. 6 at Michigan State 6 p.m. B1G+
Saturday, Oct. 7 at Michigan 7:30 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Friday, Oct. 13 Michigan State 6 p.m. NPM / B1G+
Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 7 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Northwestern TBD B1G+
Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Friday, Oct. 27 Maryland 7 p.m. B1G+
Saturday, Oct. 28 Rutgers 7 p.m. B1G+
Friday, Nov. 3 at Penn State 7:30 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Sunday, Nov. 5 at Rutgers TBD B1G+
Wednesday, Nov. 8 Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM / B1G+
Sunday, Nov. 12 Illinois 2 p.m. NPM / B1G+
Friday, Nov. 17 Michigan 8 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Sunday, Nov. 19 at Iowa TBD B1G+
Friday, Nov. 24 at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN / FoxSports
Saturday, Nov. 25 at Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN / FoxSports

Blaze Events