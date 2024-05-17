Halestorm releases ‘﻿Live at Wembley’﻿ live album & concert film

Halestorm is revisiting a recent trip across the pond in a new live album and concert film.

Live at Wembley captures the “I Miss the Misery” outfit’s December 2023 show at the famed London arena. The 18-track set captures performances of songs from throughout Halestorm’s discography, including tracks from their latest album, 2022’s Back from the Dead.

You can listen to Live at Wembley now via digital outlets and watch it in its entirety on YouTube.

Halestorm will launch a U.S. tour alongside I Prevail in July.

