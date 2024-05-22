CRIME STOPPERS: Burglary at Adult Store and Fraud Cases at Local Grocery Store Being Investigated

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–A burglary at a central Lincoln adult store and fraud at a local grocery store are some of the things Lincoln Police are still working and featured in this week’s Crime Stoppers report.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller said that on April 29, someone threw a rock several times into the glass door at the Adam and Eve adult store near 44th and “O” Street. Once the glass was smashed, the suspect got inside and took two items from displays and climbed back out through the broken glass door. Total loss was at $90 but damage to the door is around $1,500.

Back on Feb. 16, Lincoln Police were called to a fraud case at the Hy-Vee off of 50th and “O” Street, where the suspect rang up a Kool-Aid packet underneath more expensive items. Store officials reviewed the card the suspect used and found him on camera 72 other times at three different Lincoln Hy-Vee stores making similar fraudulent transactions since September 2023.