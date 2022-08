Hostess is welcoming back fall with some classic fall-flavored treats.

The returning lineup includes Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes.

Each is available in a multi-pack while the iced pumpkin cupcakes and caramel crunch donettes also come in single-serve packages.

The full lineup hits stores nationwide beginning in September.