Brendon / Dethklok Fav Film Scores

The man behind the animated metal band Dethklok says his new Metalocalypse movie Army of the Doomstar drew inspiration from some of his favorite film scores.

Brendon Small cited the scores to Flash Gordon, Star Wars, Alien, and Poltergeist in an interview with Full Metal Jackie.

Small and real-life Dethklok drummer Gene Hoglan recorded the score with the Budapest Orchestra.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is out now on Blu-Ray and digital platforms. Small with be taking Dethklok on the road with Babymetal on a 29-date U.S. tour starting this week.

