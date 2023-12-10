BOYS BASKETBALL: Bellevue West Run In Second Half Helps in Comeback Win over Pius X

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–An 8-0 third quarter run helped Class A No. 1 and defending state champion Bellevue West rally back to earn a 67-60 boys basketball victory over No. 10 Lincoln Pius X on Saturday afternoon at Flavin Gym.

The Thunderbirds (3-1) got six points from Robby Garcia during that third quarter run that saw Bellevue West take control at 46-45 heading into the final period. The Thunderbolts quickly regained the lead at 49-48 before Bellevue West’s Steve Poulicek connected on three consecutive three-pointers to give the Thunderbirds the lead for good.

Bellevue West, who saw their 31-game win streak snapped Thursday night at the hands of No. 2 Millard North, got 19 points from Poulicek and 17 points from Garcia.

Pius X (1-2) got 18 points and 13 rebounds from 6-10 senior center and North Dakota State commit Treyson Anderson, while Adam Searcey scored 12 points and Kellan Humm added 11 for the Thunderbolts.

Click the link below to listen to the podcast of the game.

Boys Basketball: Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X 12-9-23