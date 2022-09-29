BITCH BITCH BITCH

Although Neil Young gave up the publishing rights to much of his music when he made a deal with Hipgnosis Songs, that hasn’t stopped him from registering his dislike for Beck’s cover of “Old Man.”

The deal was said to be worth $150 mil

The new version of the Young classic appears in an NFL commercial that premiered over the weekend. While Young hasn’t said a word about it, he appeared to take a decidedly less verbal approach to criticizing Beck’s version in a photo posted to Instagram.

The pic is a still from Young’s music video for “This Note’s for You,” a song in which the classic rocker complains about the use of music in advertising. Young has not commented on or offered an explanation for the post.