Billion Dollar Fight

UFC President Dana White thinks a cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would be the biggest-money fight in history.

Appearing on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, White said the fight would draw “a billion dollars in revenue.”

He added “Everybody would watch it. That’s the kind of fight your (expletive) grandmother would watch. It’s a huge — Trump would have to fight Biden for a fight to be bigger than that.”

For reference, current record for a pay-per-view fight is $600 million for the 2015 ‘Fight of the Century’ between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.