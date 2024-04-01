Bid Put In For Bringing Future NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Opening Round Games to Lincoln

Nebraska men's basketball forward Josiah Allick (53) starts the celebration late in overtime, as the Huskers upset No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–While Lincoln hosted the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2014, the NCAA men’s tournament hasn’t been played in Lincoln since the days of the Devaney Sports Center.

It fact it was 1988 since the men’s tournament was played in Lincoln at the Devaney Center. The tournament was also played there in 1980 and 1984.

PBA General Manager Tim Savona told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Monday being aligned with the University of Nebraska is helpful in trying to get the first and second round games in Lincoln. A bid has been submitted to have Pinnacle Bank Arena host games in 2027 or 2028.

Savona says Lincoln checks all the boxes with accessibility to downtown, hotels and restaurants for fans to enjoy. While no economic projections have been put together, the potential is there for the tournament to be a huge economic boost to Lincoln’s economy.

The city could find out in October if PBA is selected for any future tournament sites in 2027 or 2028.

