BETTING THIS FALL?

More football fans than ever will be putting a little action on NFL games this year.

A survey from the American Gaming Association found that more than 1 in 4 Americans will bet on the NFL this season.

That’s nearly 73.5 million people – 28% of the U.S. adult population.

This year, Massachusetts, Ohio, and possibly Kentucky will join the 34 states that have licensed sportsbooks.

Of course, most of you will not win – in fact you will lose money you can’t afford to lose!