BEST Anthrax track!

If you’re new to Anthrax, Scott Ian has the perfect track to start with: “Caught In a Mosh.”

Ian says of the Among the Living song, “It’s like a greatest hits in one song. It’s got so many different aspects. It’s got hardcore, it’s got rock, it’s got metal. That main riff is like an AC/DC riff, but then you’ve got a hardcore breakdown in the middle, you’ve got the down-picking verses. It’s fast, it’s mid-tempo, it’s slow. It’s got everything.”

Among the Living was released in 1987.