Beer Still Number One BUT

A new Gallup Poll says nearly two-thirds of Americans enjoy a drink now and then.

The study found that roughly 62% of Americans drink liquor, wine, or beer, while 48% abstain completely.

Drinking was more common in households with more than $100,000 in annual income (79%), among college graduates (74%), and with people ages 35-54 (66%)

Beer remains the most popular beverage of choice, but liquor has overtaken wine as the second-most popular type of drink over the last year.