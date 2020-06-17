      Weather Alert

Arson, Rioting & Damage

Jun 17, 2020 @ 8:47am

*UPDATED – THE MINOR previously pictured below has been removed as he turned himself in*

 

The people shown below are just some of the suspects from the over $10 million in damage to city and private businesses.

These people are NOT a representation of the organized, peaceful protesters who are out marching & vocalizing a REAL MESSAGE EVERY DAY.

We are also finding out that some of the rioters that were caught AREN’T FROM HERE. So if you do recognize someone, SPEAK UP.

BTW we all get to pay for this!

Crimestoppers pays and here’s their link

 

       

 

