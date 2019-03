Lincoln Police say they’ve made an arrest in an armed robbery that was reported at Dr. John’s at 2410 NW 12th back on January 11.

Information officer Angela Sands told KFOR News 21-year-old Shantel Stickney, who was a cashier at the store and who originally placed the report, was arrested for aiding and abetting on Sunday.

LPD is still investigating and believes another arrest will be made.