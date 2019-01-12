Armed Robbery in Northwest Lincoln Adult Store

Lincoln police are investigating an armed robbery at an adult boutique in northwest Lincoln reports our media partner 1011 Now.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at Doctor John’s near NW 12th and W Cornhusker Highway, near the Lincoln Airport.

Capt. Kocian with LPD said a man wearing a ski mask, black bandana and black hooded-sweathshirt showed an automatic handgun and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Nobody was injured.

LPD said the man is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and about 150 pounds. His race isn’t known.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can call LPD at 402-441-6000.

