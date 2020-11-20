Argument Leads To Threats, Landing A Lincoln Man In Jail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–A 32-year-old Lincoln man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at someone and threatening to kill them, during a domestic dispute early Friday morning.
Lincoln Police were called around 2am to a home near 32nd and “U”, where a disturbance was happening and when officers showed up, James Williams was not there. Officers looked around the neighborhood and found the loaded gun in a trash can near 32nd and Vine.
As officers went back to the house, they heard arguing inside between Williams and his 29-year-old girlfriend. He was arrested peacefully for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree assault.
Police say a 21-year-old woman was in the home and heard the commotion, but didn’t see what was happening.