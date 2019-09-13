Appeals Court: Family Of Slain DNC Staffer Can Sue Fox News

(KFOR NEWS September 13 2019) A federal appeals court in New York has revived a lawsuit alleging Fox News exploited the killing of Seth Rich of Nebraska, a Democratic National Committee employee. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich of Omaha, properly stated claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress on the part of Fox News. The Rich’s contend Fox News exploited their son’s slaying as a “political football.” They said Fox News, a reporter and a guest commentator used “lies, misrepresentations and half-truths” in a 2017 article claiming their son leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Fox News says further research will show the network didn’t engage in behavior that would support the lawsuit’s claims.
READ MORE: NSP Seizes Over 200 lbs Of Pot