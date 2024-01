BURBANK, CA – MAY 26: (L-R) Musicians Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers speak onstage during their album release party on AT&T LIVE at iHeartRadio Theater on May 26, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

IF you’re a Chili Peppers fan you may have already read Anthony Kiedis book “Scar tissue.” It’s a deep dive into Anthony’s life before and during the height of the Chili Peppers fame. Anthony had quite the interesting life. If done right it would be a really great biopic.

