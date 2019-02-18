Another Inmate Missing From Correctional Custody

Nebraska Department of Corrections say another inmate has walked away from correctional custody.

According to the NDCS Dominique Moody was discovered missing at around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Law enforcement was notified shortly thereafter.

The Lincoln Community Corrections Center is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Moody is serving a six to nine year sentence for burglary. His tentative release date is August of 2021. He is eligible for parole in August 2019.

Moody is a 27-year old black male, 5’6”, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Moody’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.