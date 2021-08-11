      Weather Alert

Active Shooter Situation Over in South-Central Nebraska

Aug 11, 2021 @ 4:17am

(KFOR NEWS  August 11, 2021)  An Active Shooter situation has ended 109 miles southwest of Lincoln in Adams County.

Early morning reports from KSNB-TV in Grand Island Wednesday indicated one person was hospitalized with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

During the Midnight hour Wednesday, residents in town of 700 were asked by the State Patrol to “shelter-in-place”, meaning everyone was asked to lock all windows and doors.  At one point, the State patrol Air Wing was seen flying over Juniata.

Just before 3:30 this morning (Wednesday), the “shelter-in-place” order was lifted.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR NEWS for updates.

