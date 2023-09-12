Aaaaand It’s Over
September 12, 2023 11:50AM CDT
The Jets’ worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday, with Aaron Rodgers officially out for the season with a torn Achillies.
An MRI on Tuesday revealed a complete tear of Rodgers’ left Achilles tendon, a potentially career-ending injury for the 39-year-old quarterback.
Rodgers was injured when he was sacked by Leonard Floyd on just his third play of Monday night’s Bills-Jets game.
Head coach Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson, the former 1st round pick who took over for Rodgers on Monday, will be the team’s starter going forward.