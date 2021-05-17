A Week’s Worth of Clinics
(KFOR NEWS May 17, 2021) A week’s worth of COVID clinics are planned in Lincoln, including:
- Monday, May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 31st and “O” streets – first and second doses
- Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, May 19, Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 22, Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,367
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 141,640
