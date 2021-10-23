97 News Cases of Covid-19 Reported Friday
(KFOR News Lincoln NE, October 23, 2021)
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for Friday October 22
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 97
Total number of cases: 40,598
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 306
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 89 with 55 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 34 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through October 28 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 202,542
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 192,725
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 74.8%
Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Monday, October 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for 65 years and older
- Wednesday, October 27, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for 65 years and older
- Friday, October 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for 65 years and older