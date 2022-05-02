45 NEW Songs?

Fans can DEFINITELY expect new music from Bring Me the Horizon soon.
In a new interview, frontman Oli Sykes said that around 45 songs done for a new record.
“We’ve been working on it for about a year now, we’ve got lots of music we’re just being quite picky about what we want to release,” Sykes told BANG Showbiz. “We must have about 45 songs.”
Bring Me the Horizon has been dropping songs here and there, most recently the new song “Bad Life.”
Picture? My Streamyard interview with Jordan and Mat from the release of Post Human: Survival Horror from Oct of 2020!