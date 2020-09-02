4 DECADES of Metallica!

How long has Metallica been ruling the rock charts? They just hit a milestone that was decades in the making.
The band’s latest single, a live version of “All Within My Hands” from the S&M2 album, just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.
That makes Metallica the only band ever to have a No. 1 song in four different decades – the 90’s, 00’s, 10’s, and now 20’s. Overall the band has ten No. 1 songs under their belts.
S&M2, released this week, captures two concerts recorded last September with the San Francisco Symphony.